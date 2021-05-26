Suspect in Homicide Investigation in Barricade Situation in Holy Cross







Alaska State Troopers say that a suspect in a death investigation is in an ongoing barricade situation in Holy Cross.

Troopers were notified of a disturbance in Holy Cross at 6:36 pm on Tuesday and Bethel-based troopers immediately deployed to the village via state aircraft.

The initial investigation opened upon their arrival found one individual dead and the suspect armed and barricaded in their residence.

Contact with the suspect was made by the Crisis Negotiation Team and they are currently working to convince the suspect to give himself up.

SERT has also deployed to the village as have theAlaska Bureau of Investigations.

This is an ongoing incident and updates will be made as additional information comes available.





