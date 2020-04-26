Suspect in North Pole Heating Oil Theft Case found Hiding in Porta-John

Alaska Native News on Apr 26, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a call reporting the theft of heating oil at a Redstone Road address in North Pole on Saturday to conduct an investigation and apprehended one suspect, AST reported.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they interviewed a witness who was able to provide a description of two suspects and the vehicle involved. The witness revealed that the suspects fled the scene in a white Buick Rendezvous but not before the license plate information could be obtained.

Officers checked around the area and soon located the suspect vehicle at a Greenstone Road address. Further investigation at that location would find one suspect, 26-year-old Stephen B. Keen hiding in a porta-john.

The investigation revealed Keen’s role in the incident and charges of Theft and Criminal Trespass will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s office for review.





