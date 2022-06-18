Suspect Jailed and Charged with Murder Following Wednesday Night 26th Avenue Stabbing





APD announced that on Thursday morning they took a suspect in the Thursday night stabbing homicide into custody and charged him with Murder I and II.

Anchorage swing-shift patrol officers responded to a residence on the 1000-block of 26th Avenue at 9:20 pm on Wednesday night after receiving a call of a physical altercation. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from life-threatening stabbing injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The scene was secured and processed and an investigation was carried out. All persons involved were contacted.

Following the preliminary investigation, 38-year-old James Patian was taken into custody and transported to the Anchorage Jail where he was remanded on the murder charges.



