Sutton Felon Jailed after Old Glenn Highway Shots-Fired Investigation

Alaska Native News on Aug 26, 2020.

An investigation into a vehicle being shot at while traveling on the Old Glenn Highway resulted in a convicted felon being arrested on multiple charges late Tuesday night in Palmer, AST divulged on Wednesday.

Troopers responded to a report of gunfire targeting a vehicle on the Glenn Highway at 9:09 pm on Tuesday night.

The investigation would determine that 23-year-old Jonathan Mclaughlin of Sutton, a convicted felon, while as a passenger in a vehicle, opened fire on the victim’s car.

Following the initial investigation, the Criminal Suppression Unit made contact with Mclaughlin at a residence on Retreat Avenue in Palmer and took him into custody. AAST reports that a hidden .45 caliber handgun was recovered at that scene.

Because Mclaughlin was convicted of felony vehicle theft in 2018, he is banned from passing a firearm and so, was charged with Misconduct Involving a Firearm III. He was also charged with MIW I, two counts of Assault III, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

He is currently being held at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility pending arraignment.





