UPDATE: Suspect Shot in Eagle River SWAT Situation, Declared Deceased on Scene

Alaska Native News on Oct 22, 2020.

UPDATE: The SWAT standoff in Eagle River has since gone deadly on Thursday morning. According to APD the suspect was declared deceased at the scene after being shot by an officer.

More information will soon follow in this developing situation.

ORIGINAL: APD reports that SWAT is on scene at an Eagle River address after a disturbance call between a male and his family members early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 17400-block of Toakoana Drive at 5:47 am on Thursday morning in response to a disturbance call. They report that all family members with the exception of the male suspect have exited the residence. Attempts to coax the man, who is believed to be armed, have been unsuccessful.

As a result, SWAT has gone to the scene. The 17400-block of the street has been closed down and authorities are advising residents in the area to stay inside with doors and windows closed in case gas need be utilized.

Persons are asked to seek alternate routes until further notice.