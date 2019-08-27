Sword-Wielding Suspect Killed in Monday’s Wildberry Loop Officer Involved Shooting

Anchorage police responded to the Strawberry Road/Wildberry Loop area in Anchorage following a suspicious person with a firearm and shots fired at 2:25 pm that resulted in the suspect being shot and killed, APD reported.

As officers responded, they received additional information on the suspect and it was reported that he had pointed the firearm at more than one person at the residence and was reported to be suicidal and under the influence of drugs.

When police arrived at the 1700-block of Wildberry Loop they observed the suspect by a vehicle with a gun and issued commands to drop his weapon, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, ignored commands and walked to his home and attempted to enter.

Unable to open his door, the suspect shot out the window next to the door to facilitate his entry then turned and fired a round at the responding officers. The three persons inside the home were able to exit without injury.

SWAT and negotiators responded to the scene and set up a perimeter. Traffic was shut down and residents in the area were asked to remain indoors.







As the hours ticked by, the suspect remained barricaded in the home and ignored multiple commands to give up and exit the dwelling. At 6:35 pm, SWAT deployed chemical agents at which time the suspect exited the home through a rear window armed with a large sword. When he did so, he encountered a K-9 unit at the perimeter and stabbed the canine. In response, a SWAT officer opened fire on the suspect. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries just after 7 pm.

The K9 was taken to the vet and is expected to survive his wounds.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on four-day administrative leave as per APD policy and the officer’s identity will be revealed in 72 hours.

The name of the deceased suspect has yet to be revealed.