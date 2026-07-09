Take Action: Protect Tribal Access to Federal Funding – Comments Due July 13











The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) is urging all member Tribes, Tribal organizations, Alaska Native Corporations, and partner organizations to submit comments on a proposed federal rule that could significantly affect how federal grants and cooperative agreements are awarded and managed.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has proposed sweeping revisions to the Uniform Guidance—the regulations that govern nearly all federal financial assistance. If adopted, these changes could impact eligibility for federal funding, expand the federal government’s authority to suspend or terminate awards, create new compliance requirements, and limit how federal funds may be used for advocacy, voter engagement, and other community programs. The proposal would also require Tribes and Alaska Native Corporations to document and justify certain executive expenses that are currently allowable without additional documentation.

While the proposed rule states that OMB will conduct formal Tribal consultation before issuing a final rule, the public comment period is open now, and comments are due Monday, July 13, 2026.

These proposed changes could affect Alaska Native governments, organizations, health providers, educational institutions, housing authorities, nonprofits, and Alaska Native Corporations that rely on federal funding to serve our communities.

AFN encourages every member organization to:

Review the proposed rule and consider how it could impact your programs and services.

Submit comments to OMB describing the potential effects on your community and organization.

Share this information with your leadership, grant managers, and legal or policy staff.

Encourage other Tribal and Alaska Native organizations to participate in the comment process.

The stronger our collective response, the better we can ensure the federal government understands how these changes could impact Tribal sovereignty, self-determination, and the delivery of essential services throughout Alaska.

If your organization is planning to submit comments, please do so by July 13, 2026. We encourage members to coordinate where possible so that Alaska Native voices are clearly represented during this important rulemaking process. U.S. Senator Susan Collins submitted this letter to extend the comment period by at least 90 days and to withdraw portions of the rule that could harm small and rural communities and scientific and biomedical research.

Thank you for standing together to protect the resources and authorities that support our communities.