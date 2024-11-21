Takodah Veach Pleads Guilty to Murder in the Second Degree and Assault in the First Degree





(Fairbanks, AK) – Tuesday, Takadoh Veach, 25, pled guilty to murdering Lee Kalloch and shooting Rachel Yaska on Jan. 18, 2022.

That evening, Veach arrived at a Slaterville neighborhood apartment and found Ms. Yaska, 22, and Mr. Kalloch, 39, in a bathroom. Veach proceeded to shoot through the door more than a dozen times. Ms. Yaska received multiple gunshot wounds to her legs, and Mr. Kalloch received a single bullet wound to the chest. Veach then fled the scene. After Fairbanks Fire Department medics attempted life-saving measures on Mr. Kalloch, they ultimately pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Veach pled guilty to Murder in the Second Degree for an agreed-upon sentence of 30 years with 10 years suspended for 10 years of probation and Assault in the First Degree for an agreed-upon sentence of 7 years, with 2 of the years concurrent. His composite sentence will be 35 years with 10 suspended years and 25 years of active incarceration to serve. The Court will decide on the conditions of probation at sentencing.

Veach is being held in Department of Corrections custody at the Anchorage Correctional Complex. His next court date is scheduled to be his sentencing hearing on March 24, 2025, at 2 pm in Courtroom 402 at the Rabinowitz Courthouse.

Assistant District Attorney Anna Ralph prosecuted the case with support from Paralegal Jaboha Smothers.

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at joe.dallaire@alaska.gov or (907) 451-5970.

