Tallon Westlake Arrested on Manslaughter Charges following Rovenna Street Homicide Investigation





Following a preliminary investigation into the death of an Anchorage, man found deceased in a Rovenna Street residence, investigators made an arrest in the case on Sunday afternoon.

APD responded to the 7500-block of Rovenna Street after receiving a report of a deceased male inside a home at 6:51 am on Saturday morning. APD says, “Upon arrival, Officers with the Patrol Division made observations that warranted a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death.” A Crime Scene Team responded and processed the scene and the remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

Detectives made contact with everyone they believed to be involved.

On Sunday afternoon, APD interviewed 36-year-old Tasllon Westlake. Following his interview, Westlake was charged with Manslaughter and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He was remanded to the Anchorage jail on the charges.

Police say since this is a DV-related crime the victim’s name will not be released to the public.



