Tanacross Man Gives Himself up in Tok after a Week on the Lam

Alaska Native News on Jan 15, 2020.

The Tanacross man troopers have been seeking since a multiple assault in that community on January 8th has turned himself in to the trooper post in Tok, AST reports.

Troopers began looking for 35-year-old Travis Karshekoff on Wednesday of last week following a multiple assault. Troopers responded to the scene in Tanacross after receiving a report that Karshekoff had used a chainsaw to threaten family members who said they were “in fear of injury.”

Karshekoff had fled the scene prior to trooper arrival and a warrant charging Karshekoff with four counts of Assault III.

Karshekoff walked into the trooper post in Tok at 4:22 pm on Monday and gave himself up. He was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center with his bail set at $7,500.