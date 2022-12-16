Tanker Truck Driver Killed in Collision of Two Commercial Vehicles on Parks Highway





Alaska State Troopers and first responders rushed to an incident location at mile 133.5 of the Parks Highway after AST was alerted to the collision of two commercial tanker trucks at 1:30 am on Thursday morning.

Upon arrival north of Trapper Creek, the driver of a fuel tanker, 67-year-old David Hope, of Talkeetna, was declared deceased at the scene as a result of the collision.

The highway was closed down as a preliminary investigation was initiated. The investigation at the scene found that an empty methane tanker was traveling southbound and lost control rounding a corner at mile 133.5. As a result, the methane tanker crashed into a fuel tanker that was northbound.

The highway remained closed down and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation was contacted because of a significant spill from the fuel tanker. An estimated 4,000 gallons of aviation fuel was spilled from one compartment of a three-compartment tank being hauled. AKDEC immediately started working with the companies involved to initiate remediation of the spill.

According to DEC the spill did not impact the Salmon-bearing Chulitna River. ADEC is continuing to monitor cleanup and is coordinating with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the Department of Natural Resources to identify any potential impacts from the fuel in the area.

Hope’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy and his next of kin was notified.



