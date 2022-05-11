Tausaga Tofaeono charged in early morning robbery





At 5:40 AM on May 10, 2022, Anchorage Police responded to Holiday at 1500 E 5th Avenue regarding a robbery. It was reported that the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Tausaga Tofaeono, had hit the victim with a pipe before stealing the victim’s backpack. The robbery had occurred at the Econo Inn at 642 E 5th Avenue; the victim walked to Holiday to call police.

While some officers interviewed the victim, others responded to the Econo Inn to search for the suspect. Upon arrival, officers saw a male matching the suspect’s description standing outside the front door of the inn. The officer began asking the male questions; the male was evasive in his answers. The male went inside the lobby and the officer followed. Once backup arrived, the initial officer asked the male if he had any weapons at which time the male stated he had a handgun in his pocket. The officers placed the suspect into handcuffs, walked the male out to a patrol car, and secured the weapon.

Once Tausaga Tofaeono was positively identified as the suspect, he was transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning. Afterwards he was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Robbery I, Assault IV, Assault III, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon V.

During the investigation it was determined that no pipe was used in the assault. Tofaeono punched the victim multiple times with his fists, and struck the victim with his handgun, before stealing the victim’s backpack. The adult male victim had visible injuries resulting from the attack; he was treated at the scene by medics.

There is no indication the suspect and victim knew one another prior to the assault.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

