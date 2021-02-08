Teen Arrested on Indecent Exposure/Assault Charges after Incident on Engstrom/Beechcraft Road Sunday Night







Alaska State Troopers responded to the Engstrom and Beechcraft Road area on Saturday night after receiving multiple reports of indecent exposure at that location according to the AST report.

Troopers opened an investigation upon arrival and spoke to witnesses that saw the incident. The witnesses told troopers that a man had stripped off all his clothing and was masturbating in the roadway. Officers would locate the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Wasilla resident Robert Hill. He was located at a nearby residence. When contacted he was still partially nude. It was observed that he was under the influence of intoxicating substances.

Hill became verbally and physically combative with the officers.

Witnesses, that included a child confirmed that Hill was indeed the nude suspect in the roadway.

Charges that included Indecent Exposure I (Class B Felony for child victim), two counts of Indecent Exposure I (Class C Felony for adult victims), and three counts of Assault IV against a Peace Officer.





