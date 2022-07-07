Teen Dies in Fatal Gustavus Fireworks Incident





On the night of July 4th, the Gustavus Fire Department contacted the Alaska State Troopers and notified them that a teen had died in a fireworks incident in that community.

The call went in at 11:36 pm that 19-year-old Benjamin Jorgenson of Green River, Wyoming had attempted to light mortar-style fireworks and it had struck him killing him instantly.

“National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers from Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve responded to the scene and confirmed the death of Jorgensen and secured the scene,” AST reported.

Troopers arrived in the southeast community on July 5th, opened an investigation, and contacted Wyoming law enforcement about the incident and those officers relayed next of kin notification.

Jorgenson’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.



