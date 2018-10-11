Teen Remanded after Making Threats Targeting East High in Anchorage

Alaska Native News Oct 11, 2018.

APD reports that a teen that had made terroristic threats to East High students on Wednesday has been turned over to the McLaughlin Youth Center and charges have been filed with the Department of Juvenile Justice.

At 7:25 am on Wednesday students attending East High in Anchorage contacted the school’s resource officer and reported the texts that they had received from the ex-student.

According to the report, the former student had sent texts to multiple students containing threats. It was reported by APD that “the texts included a picture of East High School, gun and knife emoji’s, the words “kill kill kill,” and the statement that he would buy a gun.”

Resource officers responded to the ex-student’s home while police responded to the school. When police also responded to the residence, the suspect would not answer the door so his mother was contacted at her workplace.







When the suspect’s mother came home from work she let officers in and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Charges were filed and the suspect was remanded to the Mclaughlin Youth Center.