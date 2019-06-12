Teen Takes Troopers/Police on Wild Chase through Fairbanks

Alaska Native News Jun 12, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers initiated an attempted traffic stop after observing a vehicle that had been reported as stolen at 10:33 am on Tuesday morning near Rickart Street in Fairbanks but the vehicle failed to stop.

Troopers gave chase from Fairbanks to Badger Road and back reaching speeds in excess of 115 mph. Fairbanks police lent assistance and deployed spike strips in multiple locations but the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Josiah William Thurston, evaded the strips by veering off the roadway and going around them.







At the intersection of the Steese Highway and 10th Street in Fairbanks, troopers deployed an additional set of spike strip and this time the vehicle ran over them deflating both passenger side tires on the truck. The troopers narrowly escaped injury when Thurston veered the vehicle toward the officer. The trooper narrowly escaped injury, jumping out of the way of the truck.

At one point during the chase, the truck ran into a road sign while making a turn, causing minor damage.

The truck ultimately came to a stop at Trainer Gate Road and Farewell Street. But, Thurston was not yet ready to give up. He jumped from the now stopped vehicle and attempted to make good his escape on foot. Troopers report that he was quickly taken into custody.

Troopers at the scene arrested Thurston and he was charged with several charges that included Vehicle Theft I, Felony Eluding, Assault III on an Officer, Criminal Mischief III, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV and Violating Conditions of Release.

Thurston was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and the stolen vehicle was returned to the owner.