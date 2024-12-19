Thank You, Alaska!





Dear Alaska Native News,

Happy Holidays! I hope you are looking forward to a peaceful and joyful holiday season.

In the next couple of weeks, Members of the 119th Congress will be sworn in, and I will no longer be the Representative for All Alaska.

As this transition begins, I am determined to ensure that the people of our great state continue to have access to constituent services and information about work done on behalf of Alaskans in D.C.

If you have any concerns with a federal program or agency and need casework assistance, you can contact your new Representative or either of Alaska’s Senators.

Contact information:

Senator Murkowski’s website and contact information can be found HERE

Senator Sullivan’s website and contact information can be found HERE

Contact information for Representative-elect Begich will become available on January 3, 2025.

Whether or not we agreed politically, I hope you and your community felt heard and respected by my team. I have such pride and love for our great state and how we see and do things differently than the Lower 48.

Being able to represent Alaska in Washington has been the honor of my life.

– Mary



