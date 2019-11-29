Thanksgiving Day McCarrey Homicide Suspect Taken into Custody

A homicide suspect was taken into custody on Thursday night following a shooting that occurred earlier in the day on McCarrey Street, APD announced.

At 3:14 pm on Thanksgiving, officers responded to the 200-block of McCarrey Street after being advised of a shooting that took place there. When they arrived, they located a female victim suffering from life-threatening injuries from a gunshot to the upper body. The victim, whose identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

A homicide investigation was initiated and a manhunt was conducted with K9 trackers taking part.

Officers working the perimeter located the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Moses Crowe, and took him into custody. He was questioned then remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Complex.