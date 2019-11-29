Thanksgiving Day McCarrey Homicide Suspect Taken into Custody

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
A homicide suspect was taken into custody on Thursday night following a shooting that occurred earlier in the day on McCarrey Street, APD announced.
At 3:14 pm on Thanksgiving, officers responded to the 200-block of McCarrey Street after being advised of a shooting that took place there. When they arrived, they located a female victim suffering from life-threatening injuries from a gunshot to the upper body. The victim, whose identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
A homicide investigation was initiated and a manhunt was conducted with K9 trackers taking part.
Officers working the perimeter located the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Moses Crowe, and took him into custody. He was questioned then remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Complex.