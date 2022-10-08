The Alaska Department of Health Weekly COVID-19 and Influenza Update

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is decreasing (see graph below illustrating hospital beds occupied by persons with COVID-19). Most parts of Alaska are at the “low” COVID Community Level as defined by CDC. Learn more about CDC’s recommended prevention steps at each community level here .

CDC no longer recommends quarantine of exposed persons in most settings, regardless of vaccination status. But contacts should wear a mask for 10 full days and get tested at least 5 full days after exposure. Learn more about what to do if exposed. People with symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested immediately, and if they test positive, notify their contacts. People with COVID-19 should isolate for at least 5 full days and wear a mask after leaving isolation. See the updated guidance on isolation for details. Learn more about CDC’s Summary of Guidance for Minimizing the Impact of COVID-19 on Individual Persons, Communities, and Health Care Systems — United States, August 2022.

