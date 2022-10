The Alaska Department of Health Weekly COVID-19 and Influenza Update

Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines providing increased protection against currently circulating variants are now recommended for everyone ages 12 years and older who completed the primary series or received their most recent booster dose at least 2 months ago. Updated COVID-19 boosters can both help restore protection that has decreased since previous vaccination, and provide broader protection against newer variants. The updated, or bivalent, boosters target the most recent Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, that are more contagious and more resistant than earlier strains of Omicron. Additionally, September and October are good times to receive an annual influenza vaccine. Visit vaccines.gov to learn where COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are available. See the updates section below for more information.