The Alaska Department of Health Weekly COVID-19 and Influenza Update

COVID-19 transmission continued to occur in most parts of Alaska during the week of September 25 – October 01, 2022, with evidence for decreasing cases in several but not all areas.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is decreasing (see graph below illustrating hospital beds occupied by persons with COVID-19). Most parts of Alaska are at the “low” COVID Community Level as defined by CDC. Learn more about CDC’s recommended prevention steps at each community level here.
- Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines providing increased protection against currently circulating variants are now recommended for everyone ages 12 years and older who completed the primary series or received their most recent booster dose at least 2 months ago. Updated COVID-19 boosters can both help restore protection that has decreased since previous vaccination, and provide broader protection against newer variants. The updated, or bivalent, boosters target the most recent Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, that are more contagious and more resistant than earlier strains of Omicron. Additionally, September and October are good times to receive an annual influenza vaccine. Visit vaccines.gov to learn where COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are available. See the updates section below for more information.
CDC no longer recommends quarantine of exposed persons in most settings, regardless of vaccination status. But contacts should wear a mask for 10 full days and get tested at least 5 full days after exposure. Learn more about what to do if exposed. People with symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested immediately, and if they test positive, notify their contacts. People with COVID-19 should isolate for at least 5 full days and wear a mask after leaving isolation. See the updated guidance on isolation for details. Learn more about CDC’s Summary of Guidance for Minimizing the Impact of COVID-19 on Individual Persons, Communities, and Health Care Systems — United States, August 2022.
- Respiratory viruses can circulate year-round in Alaska. Actions such as staying home when sick, washing hands, and improving ventilation can protect you, your family, and your community from COVID-19, influenza, and other pathogens. See the recent Alaska Public Health Alert Network message for an update on respiratory viruses.
Information and Resources:
For the most up-to-date case information, see the Alaska COVID-19 Information Hub dashboard: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov. All dashboard data are updated Wednesdays (except holidays).