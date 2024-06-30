The Alaska Federation of Natives Names New President

Anchorage, Alaska – The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) Board of Directors has selected Benjamin Mallott as the organization’s next President. Mallott has been with AFN for more than 11 years and currently serves as the organization’s Vice President of External Affairs.



Board Co-Chair Joe Nelson said the board conducted an extensive statewide search before making its selection. “We were fortunate to receive applications from strong and impressive candidates,” Nelson said. “This enabled the board of directors to select a person who is well aligned with AFN’s mission and values. Ben understands AFN’s diversity and has demonstrated steady leadership within the organization for many years.”



Nelson cites Mallott’s background in Alaska Native issues and state and federal public policy as key to his selection. Before serving as Vice President, he was AFN’s Director of Communications and Special Assistant to the President. He also has served as a Legislative Assistant to U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski. He currently is a member of the boards for Baan O Yeel Kon Corporation, Northern Taiga Ventures, Inc., The Nature Conservancy Alaska, the Alaska Humanities Forum, and the Alaska Native Heritage Center.



“I am deeply honored to step into this role,” said Mallott. “I look forward to working closely with all our communities to advocate for a strong future together. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to outgoing President Julie Kitka for her outstanding leadership and dedication. I look forward to building upon the solid foundation she’s laid over her decades of service to our communities.”



Mallott will succeed Julie Kitka who has led AFN for 40 years. Board Co-Chair Ana Hoffman said the board is grateful for Julie’s dedication to AFN and for her support during this transition. She said that Mallott will begin assuming his new role in August to allow an overlap with Kitka through October. Kitka will be the keynote speaker at AFN’s annual convention that will be held in Anchorage October 17-19, an occasion that will celebrate her outstanding legacy.



The Alaska Federation of Natives is the largest statewide Native organization in Alaska. Its membership includes 177 federally recognized tribes, 154 village corporations, 9 regional corporations, and 9 regional nonprofit and tribal consortiums that contract and compact to run federal and state programs. AFN is governed by a 38-member board.



“AFN is a diverse membership organization dedicated to reflecting the priorities of our people. In these changing times, where our values, cultural traditions, and way of life are often challenged, we remain steadfast. Together, we are stronger and will continue to thrive,” said Mallott.

