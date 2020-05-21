The Denali Highway Is Now Open for Public Travel

Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions at 511.alaska.gov before traveling.
(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) – The Denali Highway is now open from Cantwell, on the Parks Highway, to Paxson, on the Richardson Highway.
Beginning in mid-April, maintenance and operations crews with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) removed snow, thawed culverts and completed repairs along the 135-mile road. The Denali Highway is typically open by May 15, but heavy snow and wind on the Richardson Highway side delayed this year’s progress.
DOT&PF urges drivers to be prepared for remote travel by bringing extra food and water, clothing and footwear for changing weather, and a first aid kit. Current conditions include a narrow road between miles 42 and 60. Drivers should use caution and travel slowly through this section. Before traveling, please visit 511.alaska.gov or call 511 for the latest road condition information. Seasonal weight restrictions are in effect, with updates available here.