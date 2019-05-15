The Denali Highway is Open for Public Travel

- Home
Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions at 511.alaska.gov before traveling
(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) – The Denali Highway is now open from Cantwell, on the Parks Highway, to Paxson, on the Richardson Highway.
Beginning in mid-April, maintenance and operations crews with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) removed snow, thawed culverts and completed repairs along the 135-mile road.
DOT&PF urges drivers to be prepared for remote travel by bringing extra food and water, clothing and footwear for changing weather, and a first aid kit.
Before traveling, please visit 511.alaska.gov or call 511 for the latest road condition information.
Seasonal weight restrictions are in effect, with updates available here.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 239 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, over 5,600 miles of highway and 731 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska.