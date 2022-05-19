The Denali Highway is Open for Public Travel





Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions at 511.alaska.gov before traveling.

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) – The Denali Highway is now open from Paxson, on the Richardson Highway, to Cantwell, on the Parks Highway and will be regularly maintained until October 1. Beginning in mid-April, maintenance and operations crews with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) removed snow, thawed culverts and completed repairs along the 135-mile road.

DOT&PF urges drivers to be prepared for changing weather conditions when traveling on remote highways and roads, travel by bringing extra food and water, clothing and footwear for changing weather, and a first aid kit. Before traveling, please visit 511.alaska.gov or call 5-1-1 for the latest road condition information. Seasonal weight restrictions are in effect, with updates available here.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 10 ferries serving 33 communities along 3,500 marine miles, over 5,600 miles of highway and 839 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to "Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure."





