The Fairbanks International Airport Seeks the Public’s Assistance in Reducing the Importation of Illegal Substances to Rural Alaska Communities

(Fairbanks, AK) – The Fairbanks International Airport (FAI) Police and Fire Department have seized a total of 222.8 liters of alcohol, with an estimated street value of over $133,000 and 144 grams of illegal drugs, destined for rural Alaskan communities in the last six months. These seizures of illegal items resulted in 32 criminal charges against 21 bootleggers.
FAI, often in cooperation with concerned Alaskans, works to keep illegal drugs and alcohol out of rural Alaskan communities that transit through the airport. The department is committed to reducing the rate of bootlegging, with the goal to intercept ALL illegal importations at FAI.
FAI is asking for the public’s assistance in reducing the amount of illegal substances destined for rural Alaskan communities. Community members can assist by providing tips and information that the department can act upon to STOP bootlegging and smuggling of illegal drugs and alcohol.
The public can contact the FAI tip line anonymously at 1-877-847-4342 (1-877-TIP4FIA) or email fai.tipline@alaska.gov.
All tips will be investigated. Please be as detailed as possible, for example:
FAI would like to thank everyone that has already assisted in reducing the flow of illegal drugs and alcohol to rural Alaskan communities.
For more information about the FAI Police and Fire department, visit http://dot.alaska.gov/faiiap/police-fire/.
###
Written by: Alaska DOT and PF on Dec 12, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News