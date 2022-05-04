The Protection of Alaska Native Subsistence Rights and Use





Our first Subsistence Action Workshop begins tomorrow! Register today for all three workshops. Registration links, date, and time are below.

It has been 42 years since the basic ANILCA Title 8 Rural Subsistence Priority was put into federal law. Many changes have occurred in implementation and there is a whole body of federal and state law from litigation – some changes greatly protected our rights. Some just held the line from repeal. As the next generation of Native leaders looks at the current challenges we face, understanding the federal and state laws is the foundation to build on. If we do not understand the laws and the process of changing laws, our Native voice is easily marginalized. Our goal is to strengthen the Native voice around the critical needs in our community, which differs region by region. What is important in one region may not be a priority in another. The shortage of fish in our communities is a widespread concern. The warming of the waters due to changing climate and the movement of fish stocks is another widespread concern. Competition and possible conflict over fish is real. And the situation is changing rapidly.

The opportunity in the Biden Administration is their willingness to listen to our concerns. What the Administration is willing to do, is not known. We see signs that they are willing to create structures to involve our tribes in greater advisory roles using Presidential Executive Orders. An example is the reinstatement of the Bering Sea Climate Resilience Area from the Kuskokwim Bay to the southern border of the Chukchi Sea. It incorporates indigenous knowledge and includes an intergovernmental tribal advisory council. This was done on the first day in office of President Biden and builds on the revoked Obama Executive Order done in the last days he was in office.

Knowing the laws and designing new types of opportunities to advance Native subsistence rights is critical right now. Presidential Executive Orders, Secretarial Executive Orders, regulation changes, or law changes are all possibilities. Don’t miss this chance to hear from top subsistence lawyers and policy experts, with the option for questions and answers at the end of each series (time permitting).

WORKSHOP 1 >> Overview of Alaska’s Subsistence Framework

May 5, 10:00 am to Noon This workshop will be a complete review of Alaska’s subsistence framework, including laws impacting Native subsistence rights such as ANCSA, ANILCA, and MMPA. Register WORKSHOP 2 >> Native Participation in Subsistence Decision-Making

May 12, 10:00 am to Noon Our second workshop will explore what are the avenues of Native participation among the Federal Subsistence Board, Alaska State Legislature, State of Alaska Boards of Game & Fisheries, and significant court challenges. Register WORKSHOP 3 >> Options and Considerations for more Comprehensive Alaska Native Subsistence Rights and Use

May 19, 10:00 am to Noon This workshop will focus on concrete options and action steps to advance AFN’s subsistence-related objectives. Register Background: The AFN Board of Directors, at its February 2022 meeting, passed the 2022 Subsistence Action Plan. The 2022 Subsistence Plan recognizes significant opportunities with the Biden Administration to expand our hunting and fishing rights. More modern views of social equity favor reconciliation with past wrongs and acknowledgment that some settlements were based on then-favored racial and political equality and diversity theories. Taking full advantage of the opportunities within the Biden Administration and the 117th Congress, AFN’s top subsistence priority is to pursue actions to obtain far more complete and comprehensive protection of rights to hunting, fishing, and gathering for Alaska Natives than exist under current law. AFN invites our members to participate in these upcoming workshops to learn how to get more involved in our Subsistence framework. Each series will be recorded for educational purposes for our membership. Click HERE to join our mailing list to receive updates, news, and information from AFN.



