The Reality in North and South Dakota









Native communities in the Dakotas continue to face disproportionately high rates of violence

Native communities in the Dakotas continue to face disproportionately high rates of violence:

In North Dakota, Native Americans experience violent crime at 2.5 times the national average.

In South Dakota, while Native Americans make up just 9% of the population, they represent nearly one-third of all reported rape survivors.

Nationally, more than 4 in 5 American Indian and Alaska Native women (84.3%) have experienced violence in their lifetime, and over half (56.1%) have experienced sexual violence.

These numbers reflect a crisis—and a call to action.

StrongHearts Native Helpline Is Answering That Call

We are expanding outreach in North and South Dakota to connect Native people with the culturally grounded support they deserve. Our efforts include:

Social Media Outreach

Culturally relevant messages, survivor messages, and resource information will be shared on Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, and Twitter (@strongheartsdv) to raise awareness and promote healing.

Print Materials in Tribal Communities and Surrounding Areas

Brochures, palm cards and posters will be distributed to several tribal organizations and departments and to local County service organizations to ensure everyone knows where to turn for help.

Local Partnerships

We are working with trusted Native organizations and leaders to expand our reach and make sure our resources are available where they’re needed most.

What We Offer

StrongHearts Native Helpline provides:

24/7, free, confidential, and culturally grounded support for Native Americans and Alaska Natives experiencing domestic and sexual violence

️ Crisis intervention, safety planning, and referrals to local and tribal resources

Compassionate advocates who understand Native cultures, traditions, and the traumatic impact of violence in Native American communities.

You Are Not Alone

If you or someone you know needs support, contact us:

Call: 1-844-7NATIVE (1-844-762-8483)

Chat: strongheartshelpline.org

Together, we can break the cycle. Share our message, follow us on social media, and help bring healing to Native communities.

#StrongHeartsDV #NativeStrong #EndViolence #DakotaHealing

About StrongHearts Native Helpline

StrongHearts Native Helpline is a safe, anonymous, and confidential domestic, and sexual violence helpline for Native Americans, offering support that honors Native values and traditions. The helpline is available 24/7 by calling 1-844-7NATIVE (1-844-762-8483) or by visiting strongheartshelpline.org to connect with a support specialist through online chat.