The secret life of red squirrels





Stan Boutin has climbed more than 5,000 spruce trees in the last 30 years.

He has often returned to the forest floor knowing if a ball of twigs and moss within the tree contained newborn red squirrel pups.

Over the years, those squirrels have taught Boutin and his colleagues many things, including an apparent ability to predict the future.

Boutin, of the University of Alberta in Edmonton, was in Fairbanks once to give a lecture on one of the easiest-to-find animals in the boreal forest. The square-jawed biologist is perhaps the world’s foremost expert on red squirrels.

By marking squirrel pups with ear tags over the years, he and his helpers have gotten to know the entire red squirrel population of a square kilometer of boreal forest between Haines Junction and Kluane Lake in the Yukon.

Here are some insights from three decades of observations of more than 10,000 red squirrels:

Though one squirrel on Boutin’s plot lived to be 9 years old, few live past 4. Most don’t survive their first year.

Squirrels spend their entire lives in a small patch of forest surrounding a midden, a pile of spruce cones with tunnels and chambers throughout.