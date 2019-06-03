‘The Wild’ Film Screenings Planned in Bristol Bay, Anchorage

- Home
NAKNEK, AK – The Alaska premiere of the new feature-length documentary about the uniqueness of Bristol Bay’s wild salmon and all they sustain will be held at the Bristol Bay Fish Expo this month, followed by screenings in Dillingham and Anchorage.
‘The Wild’ explores how the story of salmon is not just about protecting a vital food source, but also about connecting to that which is bigger than ourselves, in order to save ourselves, and examines what it means to save what we love. The film was written, directed and produced by Seattle filmmaker Mark Titus, and includes his personal story of recovery from addiction, as well as the stories of many Alaskans who rely on Bristol Bay’s wild salmon and pristine landscape.
Featured characters include both national celebrities and Alaskans, such as actor Mark Harmon and ‘Top Chef’ host Tom Colicchio as well as Nanci Morris-Lyon from King Salmon’s Bear Trail Lodge, Bristol Bay artist Apayuq Moore, and other tribal leaders and regional residents.
‘The Wild’ is a follow-up to Titus’ award-winning 2014 Documentary ‘The Breach,’ also about Bristol Bay’s wild salmon, which ended on a high-note at a time when it appeared protections for Bristol Bay might be forthcoming. ‘The Wild’ looks at what has happened over the past several years, and the current status of the work to protect the region from the proposed Pebble Mine.
All of the Alaska screenings will include a question and answer session with Titus and others tied to the Bristol Bay region, and all are open to the public and members of the media. Tickets are required for some screenings. The Alaska premiere in Naknek will also include salmon sushi prepared by Taichi Kitamura, the executive chef and co-owner of Sushi Kappo Tamura in Seattle.
The screenings are scheduled as follows:
More information about the film, as well as art or b-roll for television coverage, is available upon request to media interested in previewing or covering these events or the film. Filmmaker Mark Titus will also be available for interviews in Naknek, Dillingham, Anchorage and via telephone.