Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 reported in seven Alaska communities

May 28, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 in seven communities: Anchorage (4), Juneau (1), Homer (2), Kenai (1), Nikiski (1), Kenai Peninsula Borough (3) and North Slope Borough (1). This brings the total Alaska case count to 425. There are no new nonresident cases.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on May 27 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.
“I know this increase in cases today may come as a surprise to some, but this is why we continue to closely monitor cases and investigate each one,” said Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer. “Many of the cases came in late yesterday and are still under investigation so it’s too soon to have details about the source of transmission, but other factors such as increases in testing may also play a role.” The Section of Epidemiology and Public Health Nursing will be interviewing the patients and following up with anyone who may be a close contact to advise them about their risk of exposure and what measures to take to protect themselves and their community.
Dr. Zink added, “Alaskans should take this news as an important reminder that the virus is still with us and that we should not ease up on the actions each of us can take to protect ourselves including: keeping six feet of distance from others, wearing a face covering when out in public, washing our hands frequently, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces at home and work.”
Of the new Alaska cases, seven are male and six are female. Two are aged 10-19; one is aged 20-29; three are aged 30-39; two are aged 40-49; four are aged 50-59; and one is aged 60-69. There have been a total of 46 hospitalizations and 10 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 366, with two new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 47,970 tests have been conducted.
