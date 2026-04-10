This Day in Alaska History-April 10th, 1885







It was on this day in 1885 that President Benjamin Harris appointed Alaska’s first General Agent of Education.

The appointment went to Presbyterian minister and missionary Dr. Sheldon Jackson

Jackson, by the time of his appointment had already established numerous Christian schools for Native children. He would continue this throughout his occupying of this position.

Because he had a meager amount of funds to work his position, Jackson contracted with various Protestant mission boards. In a promise to these boards, Jackson said he would prioritize English-Only education. Children were separated from their families and Native language and culture were discouraged. This contributed to the decline of Indigenous cultural traditions throughout Alaska.