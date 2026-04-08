This Day in Alaska History-April 8th, 1944







It was 82 years today that Alaska’s largest mine shut down in Juneau. The shutdown was initiated the shutdown in 1944, deeming that the mine was a non-essential service.

The mine consisted 209 acres on the southeast side of Gold Creek with two dozen claims. mining tunnels stretched all the way to the Gastineau Channel.

The US government said that the 1,000 employees were needed in the war effort.

After the closure, the mine sold its hydroelectric power generation to the Alaska Electric Light and Power. The rest of Alaska-Juneau Mining’s holdings were sold to the same company in 1972.