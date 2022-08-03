This Day in Alaska History-August 3rd, 1908





On August 3rd, 1908, Fairbanks stepped into the automobile age when David Laiti brought a 1907 Type XV Pope-Toledo into the interior city on the steamer Cudahy.

Within three days Laiti had the 50-hp, brass-laden Pope on the roads and he would use the auto to ferry customers to Fox as well as take excursion parties around town.

Nicknamed the Red Devil, the vehicle would soon change hands and was bought by garage owner Dave Courtemanche. He would utilize the vehicle taking passengers between Fairbanks and Ester.

Fewer than ten Pope-Toledos are in existence today.



