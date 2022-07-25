This Day in Alaska History-July 25th, 1912





After three days of fighting a raging wildfire that swept down the hillside threatening to burn the town, the residents of Skagway finally breathed a collective sigh of relief when the fire was finally put into check.

While many community members could finally step back from their firefighting efforts, 200 people were left on the line to keep an eye on the fire and watch in case it advanced again on the city.

The fire that swept down from Lower Dewey Lake, aided by high winds, destroyed P.E. Kern’s Castle, a popular tourist resort above the town.



