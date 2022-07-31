This Day in Alaska History-July 31st, 1869





Almost a year and a half after the purchase of Alaska from Russia, the man responsible for Alaska becoming a part of the United States, former Secretary of State William H. Seward under President Lincoln and Johnson, visited the results of what he considered his greatest achievement.

Seward stepped off of the steam ship “Active” and into the community of Sitka on July 31st, 1869.

He had come to see for himself what the U.S. had gotten for its $7.2 million. He had encountered much opposition to the purchase of Alaska which was known for a time as “Seward’s Folly” until Alaska’s true value came to light.

On his visit to the region, Seward would also travel up the Lynn Canal to meet with Chilkat chief Kohklux. While there, the chief presented Seward with a blanket that had the emblem of the United States.

Following his visit to Alaska, Seward continued his trip to other locations around the globe.



