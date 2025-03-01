This Day in Alaska History-March 1st





On March 1st, 1879, the HMS Osprey arrived in Sitka in response to the settlers having fears of an uprising of Tlingits living on the further end of the community.

There was no U.S. military in the territory after the Army, for economic reasons, closed up the fort and left the territory two years earlier. Tensions between Tlingits and the rest of the population steadily grew, and after the Tlingits tore down part of the stockade and other structures for firewood, did the fears of an uprising set in.

The Russian component of the community initially contemplated petitioning the Russian czar, as a man-of-war was in Victoria BC at the time.

Americans first contacted the U.S. for assistance with no favorable response. Sitka residents then contacted the British in Victoria, that resulted in the HMS Osprey setting sail to Alaska. On their arrival on March 1st, 1879, they found the community peaceful, and would spend an uneventful month anchored in the bay.

The 18th of March, the U.S.S. Alaska was ordered to the community, they arrived on April 3rd. Only then did the HMS Osprey weigh anchor and leave the port.



