This Day in Alaska History-March 31st







It was on this day in Alaska history that the virtual eradication of wolves would begin in earnest in the Alaska territory.

On March 31st, 1915, Governor John Strong signed into law a $10 bounty on wolves in the Alaska Territory. The new law would result in the extinction of the Kenai Peninsula Grey Wolf.

Rules would be put in place that had to be adhered to in order to collect the bounty. The pelt of the wolf needed to be prepared and complete, and also had to have an affidavit swearing that no poisons were used in the taking of the wolf. The pelt and affidavit were to be turned in to the territorial treasurer in order to collect the bounty.

The bounty was territorial-wide and would endure until 1959 after Alaska became a state.

The debate on wolf management would continue to the present day, and active management would be instituted in various game units.

In 2007, Governor Sarah Palin offered incentives for 180 volunteer pilots and aerial gunners to take 382 wolves for $150 for the left foreleg of wolves. That program was quickly closed down, and no bounty was paid out.