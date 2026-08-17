Thomas Joseph James Brink Convicted and Sentenced to Serve Over 43 Years on Three Counts of Sexual Assault











(Anchorage, AK) – On July 30, 2026, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Michael L. Wolverton sentenced Thomas Joseph James Brink, 37, on three counts of Sexual Assault. On Jan. 29, 2026, an Anchorage Jury returned verdicts convicting Brink of two counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree and one count of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

In 2021, a twenty-one-year-old woman reported that the defendant had sexually forced himself on her while she was asleep in her bedroom. The woman told Brink to stop, told him to leave her alone and pushed him away. Brink ignored the woman’s pleas and persisted in using physical force to complete the assault. DNA evidence supported the jury’s verdict.

Anchorage Superior Court Judge Wolverton presided over the trial and sentenced Brink to serve a total of 43.75 years of active jail time. After serving his sentence, Brink will be on probation for 15 years, and he is required to register as a sex offender for life.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Erin E. White of the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from Paralegals Roblyn Denny and Amelia Rhule. The case was investigated by Detective Robin Callison from the Anchorage Police Department’s Special Victims Unit (SVU).