Threatening Texts Garner Four Years in Federal Prison for Anchorage Man

Alaska Native News Jul 31, 2019.

U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder, with the US Justice Department, announced that the Anchorage man who was convicted of eight counts of Threatening Interstate Communications was sentenced on Tuesday in front of Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess.

Tyler Chance Bateman, age 29, was convicted after the jury at his trial deliberated for less than an hour in October 2018.

In court, it was revealed that Bateman had left Alaska to New York City on a one-way ticket in February of that year. But, all of his plans in NYC soon fell apart and so, he contacted his parents and a former employee and asked for a ticket back to the state. When he did not get the response that he wanted, he got angry and began sending threatening texts “threatening to shoot, poison, and cut the victims,” said DoJ. His texts included threats of mass shootings according to court records.







The very same day Bateman got onto social media and again “to shoot and poison an Anchorage police officer and several other people.” Then accessed that officer’s social media account and continued to send threats.

Bateman’s rage continued to escalate and he left messages on the Anchorage Police Department’s Facebook page, saying, “I am going to walk into a building with an AR15. I am going to hurt a lot of people.” Within minutes, he also left another message with the Chief of Police’s home address.

Judge Burgess pointed out that Bateman’s actions had a “profound impact” on the victims when he sentenced Bateman to four years in federal prison followed by three years of Supervised Release.