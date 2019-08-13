Three Arrested after Stealing Elderly, Church Funds during Burglary in Akiachak

Alaska Native News Aug 13, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers responded to the rural community of Akiachak in southwest Alaska on Saturday after receiving a call from the tribal police in that community reporting a burglary and suspects.

At 3:45 pm on Saturday tribal police reported that the office of Akiachak Ltd had been broken into and the safe in the office had been opened and funds for the elderly and the local church, totaling over $8,000 had been stolen.

Akiachak Ltd is the village’s native corporation.

Tribal police identified three suspects, Everett Moses, age 28, Ira Peter, age 25, and Max Peter, age 19, as the burglars.

AST responded to the community and opened an investigation into the incident. Following the investigation in Akiachak, the three men were arrested and charged with Theft II and Burglary II.

They were transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on the charges.





