Three Arrested for Robbery/Theft/Assault in Violent Friday Big Lake Case





Alaska State Troopers report that all three suspects in a Big Lake robbery where a 19-year-old victim was robbed at gunpoint then was beaten and had his vehicle stolen.

Troopers had responded to the scene on Big Lake Road at 10:58 pm on March 31st after receiving the robbery/theft report. An investigation was initiated and a search for the suspect vehicle was carried out. A short time later Wasilla police and troopers located the vehicle and it and other evidence was seized.

The following day as the investigation continued troopers recontacted two of the suspects and identified them as Dominic Murray, age 18 of Big Lake, and Conner Odell, age 18 of Palmer. They were both arrested and charged with Robbery I and Theft II. Murray was charged with Assault IV while Odell was charged with Assault III. Both were turned over to the Mat Su Pretrial Facility on their charges.

On Sunday evening troopers contacted the third suspect, identified as 22-year-old Malachi Sanders of Big Lake. He was taken into custody and charged with Robbery I, Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, and Assault IV. He, like the other two, was remanded to the Mat Su Pretrial Facility.



