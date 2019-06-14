Three Arrested in Arctic Boulevard Shooting Implicated in January West 34th Homicide

Alaska Native News Jun 14, 2019.

Anchorage police report that they have made multiple arrests in the shooting of an individual that was discovered with wounds on the second floor of an apartment on the 2900-block of Arctic Boulevard on January 9th of this year.

According to APD, the victim had been shot across the road in the McDonalds parking lot then made his way to the building where he was found.

The investigation that led to the arrest of 22-year-old Leone Leone Jr, 38-year-old Kenneth Ketah, and 24-year-old Iosia Fiso would also implicate them in a homicide that occurred in a 600-block West 34th apartment on January 29th.

The suspects face multiple charges that include assault. In the January 29th homicide, the suspects face additional charges that have yet to be revealed.