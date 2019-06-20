Three Arrested in Separate Stolen Vehicle Investigations

- Home
At 6:26 AM on June 8, 2019, a blue 2007 Toyota Sequoia was reported as stolen to APD. The vehicle was locked and parked in the street in front of the owner’s residence on the 1000-block of W 27th Avenue when it was taken. The owner had been woken up by his vehicle’s alarm going off. When the owner looked out his window, he saw the vehicle being driven away. The owner was subsequently unable to find his keys and believes he inadvertently dropped them outside next to the vehicle.
At 6:31 AM on June 11th APD responded to Taku Lake Campbell Park in regards to a tip that the unoccupied stolen Toyota was parked there. When officers arrived they discovered two people were sleeping inside. After officers gave commands, 33-year-old Jeremiah Terrel and an adult female stepped out of the truck; they were taken into custody. Both were transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives.
After detectives walked out of the interview room, Terrel picked up the chairs and began throwing them against the wall. Terrel was re-handcuffed and placed into a police car. While in route to the Anchorage Jail Terrel moved his cuffed hands from behind his body to the front and was attempting to get the cuffs off. The officer pulled over, re-handcuffed Terrel’s hands to behind his body, and then placed Terrel in full restraints so he could not move the cuffs to the front again. Terrel was remanded on two outstanding warrants and additionally charged with Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, and Criminal Mischief V.
The female was released without being charged.
At 2:39 PM on June 1, 2019, a 2005 gray Chevy Cobalt was reported as stolen to APD. The owner had lent the vehicle to a friend; the keys and the vehicle were stolen while that friend was sleeping a week prior. The suspect was 27-year-old Tylor R. Arndt.
At 5:12 AM on June 12th, a homeowner called Dispatch to report that he was not home, but could see an intruder in his house via his surveillance system on his cell phone. Officers responded to the 9300-block of Buddy Werner Drive and saw the stolen Cobalt parked out front. The Cobalt had also been involved in an eluding incident with officers earlier that morning.
After officers formed a perimeter around the home, officers made several announcements inside the house which were not answered. A team of officers, including a K9, entered the home with the owner’s permission and began a search. Arndt was found hiding in a small crawl space; he was taken into custody without incident.
Arndt was transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives. Afterwards he was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on two existing warrants. He was further charged with Burglary I, Vehicle Theft I, Fail to Stop, and Theft II.
At 2:23 PM on June 13, 2019, a 1999 black Lincoln Navigator was reported as stolen from APD. The vehicle was parked, unlocked, and had a spare key inside when it was stolen from the 8000-block of Little Dipper Avenue.
At 1:26 AM on June 15th an IDEU (Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit) Officer saw the stolen vehicle stopped at a red light at W 9thAvenue and C Street. The IDEU officer followed the vehicle until backup units arrived and they were able to block the Lincoln in at the intersection of C Street and Fireweed Lane. Officers gave the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Ta’Lora L. Thompson, several commands to exit the vehicle. Thompson refused to comply; several officers helped her out of the Navigator and took her into custody.
While Thompson was transported to the Anchorage Police Department to be questioned by detectives, a search warrant was obtained for the stolen vehicle. During the search a handgun was found inside a bag which Thompson stated was her purse.
Thompson was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, Misconduct Involving a Weapon V – Fail to Disclose, Resisting, and Theft II – Access Device.
