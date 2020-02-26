Three Arrested on Wasilla Fishhook Road in Warrant Roundup

Alaska Native News on Feb 25, 2020.

Early Tuesday morning, Alaska State Troopers went to a residence at mile 1 of Wasilla Fishhook Road and made contact with three Wasilla individuals with warrants and placed them under arrest on various charges.

AST reports that during the roundup, that they contacted 33-year-old Kyle Breen, 36-year-old Dale Ohler, and 24-year-old Desirae Bennet. Breen was arrested on a $1,000 warrant for Failure to Comply with Conditions of Probation in an Eluding/Reckless Driving case. Ohler was arrested on two warrants, totaling $30,000. The first, issued for four counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance, and the second no-bail warrant for parole violation on convictions for Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance, Forgery, Theft, Weapons Misconduct and Escape. Bennet was arrested on a $6,000 warrant for Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II, III and IV.

The arrests were made without incident and all three were remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer.