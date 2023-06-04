Three Found Dead Aboard Vessel in as Many Days on Outskirts of Douglas Last Week





Lieutenant Krag Campbell of the Juneau Police Department announced on Saturday that over the course of three days spanning Wednesday through Friday three people were found dead on the same vessel at Sandy Beach on the outskirts of Douglas on Douglas Island across the channel from Juneau.

On Wednesday afternoon at approximately 2:23 pm the Juneau Police Department received a call from a 4-year-old woman reporting that she had discovered her friend, 51-year-old Curtis Edwin Anderson, deceased on the vessel Dusky Rock. Police responded to the vessel at Sandy Beach to find that Anderson was indeed dead. Investigators found no signs of foul play and his remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

Then, on Friday, a caller contacted police and informed them that he had gone to the vessel only to discover a woman dead on the boat. The caller said that the discovery was made after he went to investigate a howling dog aboard the Dusky Rock which was still anchored off of Sandy Beach.

Personnel from Docks and Harbors, the Capitol City Fire Department, and police responded to the scene. When they arrived they would find not one but two deceased women on board. They would find a 28-year-old woman also on board.

Concerned there might be environmental factors involved, the vessel was towed to Aurora Harbor and checked, but no harmful fumes were detected.

JPD would determine that the 34-year-old woman was the same individual that called in the initial report concerning Anderson.

The remains of both the 34-year-old woman and the 28-year-old woman, both of Juneau, have been sent to the SME in Anchorage for autopsy.

JPD says that “The use of controlled substances may have been a contributing factor in these deaths.”



