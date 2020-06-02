Three in Stebbins Held on Multiple Charges that Include Attempted Murder, Kidnapping

Alaska Native News on Jun 2, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers reported that three Stebbins men were arrested and charged with a myriad of charges that include Attempted Murder II, Vehicle Theft (x2), Criminal Mischief III, Assault III (x11), Escape, Conspiracy to Escape (x2), Kidnapping (x2), Resisting arrest (x3), and Disorderly Conduct (x3) for a Saturday incident in Stebbins.

AST was contacted at 7:04 pm on Saturday and informed that Richard Hunt, age 32, Michael Raymond, age 23, and Paul Pete, age 25, all from that community had stolen two four-wheelers, had threatened village police officers and community members with steel pipes, and ax, and an anchor. The trio had also caused “significant damage” to the community’s store door trying to break in.







They were also alerted that Hunt had attempted to run over several people with one of the stolen vehicles.

VPOs managed to detain Pete as the scene played out, but did not manage to take Hunt and Raymond into custody. Pete was taken to the Public Safety building and held there. But, it wasn’t long before Hunt and Raymond went to the building and assaulted the VPO and “forcefully broke Pete out of custody,” troopers stated.

The three continued to threaten the VPOs and community members, but, according to troopers, “Prior to AST response, the community of Stebbins came together, and Hunt, Raymond, and Pete were ultimately arrested.” Bail was set at $25,000, $15,000, and $10,000 respectively.

AST is urging anyone with further information on the incident to contact them at 1-800-764-5525.

More charges are pending.





