Three Injured in Beluga Piper Crash Saturday Night







Alaska State Troopers were informed of an SOS transmitted on a satellite communications device late Saturday evening originating near Beluga. AST contacted the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, who by then, were already aware of the situation after receiving alerts from an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT).

RCC had a National Guard rescue team and a Lifemed helicopter launch and respond to the location.

When the rescue team arrived at the area, they located a Piper PA-14 with the tail number N4226H crashed and three injured men. The injured men were transported to an Anchorage hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board was informed of the crash.





