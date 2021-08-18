Three Injured in Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles on Glenn Tuesday Evening







APD patrol officers and first responders went to the Eklutna Exit on the Glenn Highway after APD received a call reporting a multiple vehicle collision there at just before 7 PM on Tuesday evening.

The investigation opened at the scene would determine that a vehicle rear-ended another as it was stopped due to road construction. The impact pushed the rear-ended vehicle into another in front of it.

Three people from the vehicle first impacted were rushed to the hospital. Two by ambulance and a third by helicopter. The victim airlifted is believed to have serious injuries.

The inbound lanes of the Glenn Highway were closed down as the APD investigation took place and vehicles were towed from the scene.





