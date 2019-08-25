Three injured in Fairbanks Shots-Fired Incident at Large Party

AST is seeking information about a shooter at a large party in Fairbanks that ended in violence early on Sunday morning.

According to troopers, they were called out at 2:51 am this morning to a report of several gunshots that rang out at a large party on Alyeska Drive. According to the investigation, three victims were transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries.

AST says that all the victims are expected to recovers from their wounds.

Investigators say that “a fight broke out and an unknown person fired several shots striking vehicles and people.”

Troopers ask that anyone with information in this incident to please contact them at AST 451-5100.