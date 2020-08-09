Three Injured in Sterling Highway Head-On Collision Saturday

Alaska Native News on Aug 9, 2020.

AST reports that they believe that alcohol was a factor in a serious accident that took place at mile 85.5 of the Sterling Highway on Saturday afternoon that injured three and report that the investigation is continuing.

Troopers responded to the scene at 4:08 pm on Sunday to find that three individuals in two vehicles had suffered injuries.

They report that 57-year-old Grace Reger, and Carie Given, age 40 suffered serious injuries and had to be transported to the Central Peninsula Hospital for treatment, while 38-year-old Tyler Welch was transported to an Anchorage Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation determined that Reger had been traveling southbound on the highway when she encountered Welch driving northbound in a 2013 Ford Taurus. Welch, and his passenger, Given crossed over the centerline and crashed headlong into Reger.

AST said Welsh was driving on a license that was revoked for a previous felony DUI. That felony DUI was the result of it having been his third.

The investigation is continuing.





