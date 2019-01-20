Three Injuries, One Fatality in Saturday Palmer Three Vehicle Collision

Alaska Native News Jan 20, 2019.

According to AST, a head-on collision involving three vehicles at the intersection of Palmer-Wasilla Highway and Cottonwood Creek Circle in Palmer injured three and resulted in the death of one on Saturday evening.

Details of the crash are still being investigated.

All three drivers and one passenger were transported to the Mat-Su Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries, where 75-year-old Vinitchai Hollenbeck succumbed to her injuries.







The injuries sustained by the other three victims are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Troopers say the investigation into the crash is on-going and Hollenbeck’s next-of-kin have been notified of the incident.